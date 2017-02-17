AB üyesi Merkezi ve Doğu Avrupa ülkelerinin kurduğu ‘Visegrad’ın gelecek için bir planı varmı? (english)

Future EU: Does Visegrád have a plan?

In the Visegrád Group, there is a desire to both strengthen the powers of member states, but also defend the Schengen area, and the four freedoms. Unsurprisingly, talk of treaty change is in the air. Euractiv’s Central European partners report.

In Valletta, the Visegrád Four, composed of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary agreed to come up with a common contribution to the Rome Declaration. The document being drafted on behalf of the Rome summit at the end of March, marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, intends to outline the future of the EU.

Ideas are already circulating, with Angela Merkel and the Italian hosts raising the issue of differentiated integration as one way to move forward in the EU. Various speeds are already a reality for the Union with the eurozone, Schengen etc. Nevertheless, for the longest time, there was a belief in the Visegrád countries that it is better not to be too flexible, as the countries feared being left on the sidelines of developments with possibly far-reaching consequences.

It is obvious to all involved that the EU will be much more influenced by the results of elections this year – at least in the Netherlands, France, Germany and possibly Italy – than by what will be written down in Rome. Nevertheless, Rome and the weeks before the meeting itself will be a time for discussions on EU reform, and the Visegrád Group plans to be a voice to be heard.

