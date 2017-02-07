Türkiye-AB mülteci anlaşması,Akdeniz (Arap) ülkeleri ve Libya’ya model olur mu? (english)

Introduction

The EU-Turkey agreement of March 2016,1 including the so-called “1:1 mechanism,” has, as mentioned by Ahmet İçduygu and Evin Millet, “begun to accomplish its goal of considerably reducing arrival numbers in Greece.”2 The agreement constitutes a new and significant element in the international patchwork of regimes and practices that attempt to regulate the movements of refugees and migrants in the Mediterranean region and to secure the rights of refugees and migrants. Given that the EU-Turkey agreement has contributed to reducing significantly the flow of refugees and migrants arriving in the EU, it seems relevant to ask whether the model can be replicated in other Arab Mediterranean contexts where migrants and refugees play an important role in the relationship between the EU and partner states. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated that she would like to see similar agreements with Egypt and Tunisia for instance.3 This paper argues that in a long-term perspective sustainable solutions need to be dealt with on an

