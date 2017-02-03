Avrupa Parlamentosu Sosyalist Grubu:Donald Trump’ın olası AB Büyükelçisi adayı Ted Malloch reddedilmeli (english)

Letter to Juncker, Mogherini and Tusk: Ted Malloch should be rejected if appointed next US Ambassador to the EU

S&D Group President Gianni Pittella has today written to the President Juncker, President Tusk and High Representative Mogherini to make clear that Ted R Malloch, who is tipped to be appointed as the next US Ambassador to the EU, would not be an acceptable choice and should be declared a ‘persona non grata.’

In the letter S&D Group President Gianni Pittella stated:

“The S&D group would like to draw your attention to the shocking statement given by Ted R. Malloch, tipped to be appointed by the newly elected US President, Donald Trump, as the next US Ambassador to the European Union. Mr Malloch openly expressed himself to be in favour of the dissolution of the EU – to be “brought down as the Soviet Union” – and wants to see the demise of the common currency within months.

“These statements clearly show Mr Malloch ́s hostility not only toward the European Union as such but also to our common values and principles. We

Firmly believe that ignoring this unacceptable stance would undermine our future relationship with the US administration and could potentially contribute to the spread of populism and Euroscepticism across Europe.

“Therefore, the S&D Group is clear that Mr Malloch should not be accepted as an official representative to the EU and should be declared a ‘persona non grata’.”

http://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/sites/default/files/Letter_Pittella_President_Tusk%20170202.pdf