Avrupa Parlamentosu Liberal Grubu Gürcistan’a vize serbestisini memnunlukla karşıladı (english)

ALDE Group welcomes EU visa-free travel for Georgians

The European Parliament approved today the European Commission’s proposal to grant visa-free regime for Georgians who travel to the EU.

Anart-web.jpgLDE MEP Javier Nart (Ciudadanos, Spain), shadow rapporteur on Georgia, said this is an important step in EU’s relations with this country and a result of Tblisi’s efforts to fulfil the requirements:

“Europe is an open and inclusive continent and Georgia is one of its most ancient nations. Welcome, Georgians, to this common space of freedoms, solidarity and dignity called the European Union.”

austrevicius-web.jpgALDE MEP Petras Auštrevičius (Liberal Movement of Lithuania) welcomes visa-free travel for Georgians and hopes the EU will approve similar agreements with other states from the Eastern Partnership:

“Finally the EU has made a step forward in recognising Georgia`s progress in meeting visa free requirements. By building partnerships not walls, the EU must remain open for its partners, that are doing their best in complying with high EU standards. I therefore hope for a speedy resolution of visa liberalisation with Ukraine in a very close future.”

Visa liberalisation will enhance people-to-people contact, including for students, academics, teachers and businessmen and it will also increase Georgia’s attractiveness for the population in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia region, contributing to the peaceful resolution of these conflicts.