Avrupa Komisyonu Sri Lanka’ya reform teşviki çerçevesinde pazar erişimini artırmayı önerdi (english)

Commission proposes increased market access for Sri Lanka as reform incentive

The Commission today proposed that a significant part of the remaining import duties on Sri Lankan products be removed by the European Union, in exchange for the country’s commitment to ratify and effectively implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour conditions, protection of the environment and good governance. These one-way trade preferences would come under a special arrangement of the EU Generalised Scheme of Preferences, known as GSP+, and would consist of the full removal of duties on 66% of tariff lines. Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said: “GSP+ preferences can make a significant contribution to Sri Lanka’s economic development by increasing exports to the EU market. But this also reflects the way in which we want to support Sri Lanka in implementing human rights, rule of law and good governance reforms. I am confident of seeing timely and substantial further progress in these areas and the GSP+ dialogue and monitoring features will support this reform process. This should include making Sri Lankan counter-terrorism legislation fully compatible with international human rights conventions.” As is the case for all GSP+ countries, the removal of customs duties for Sri Lanka would be accompanied with rigorous monitoring of the country’s reform progress. The European Parliament and the Council now have up to four months to raise potential objections before the measures become effective.

http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2017/january/tradoc_155235.pdf

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-34_en.htm